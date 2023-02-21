George Santos squirms on Piers Morgan show, finally admitting, "I've been a terrible liar!" (video)

Why serial liar George Santos chose to appear on Piers Morgan Uncensored is a mystery, but the New York Congressman sure squirmed as he tried to defend his claim that his mother had been at the World Trade Center on 9/11. And Morgan wouldn't back off.

"Why isn't there a record of her working there?"

"I don't know," Santos said, looking like he was about to lose his lunch.

"As you know … there's a record of everyone who worked there. There's no doubt about who worked there."

"I'm sorry, can you…" Santos mumbled, pretending he didn't understand what Morgan was saying to buy a few more seconds.

When Santos then tried to derail the interrogation by saying it was insensitive to use his dead mother as a talking point, Morgan reminded the Republican imposter who brought his mother into the conversation in the first place. (See first video, posted by Mike Sington, below.)

This was part of a larger interview in which Santos at one point gave up, admitting, "I've been a terrible liar!" (See second video, posted by Brian Tyler Cohen, below.)

And what a relief it must be to finally let it all out, now that he is confident that Republicans in the Marjorie Taylor Greene-led Congress welcomes any and all far-fetched fibbers, including not just himself, but Andy Ogles (TN) and Anna Paulina Luna (FL) and who knows who else.

George Santos continues to claim his mother was working at the World Trade Center on 9/11, Piers Morgan nails him. (Video: Piers Morgan Uncensored) pic.twitter.com/u5zdCWtGbf — Mike Sington (@MikeSington) February 21, 2023

Front page thumbnail image: Piers Morgan Uncensored