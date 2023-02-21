George Santos squirms on Piers Morgan show, finally admitting, "I've been a terrible liar!" (video)

Why serial liar George Santos chose to appear on Piers Morgan Uncensored is a mystery, but the New York Congressman sure squirmed as he tried to defend his claim that his mother had been at the World Trade Center on 9/11. And Morgan wouldn't back off.
"Why isn't there a record of her working there?"
"I don't know," Santos said, looking like he was about to lose his lunch.
"As you know … there's a record of everyone who worked there. There's no doubt about who worked there."
"I'm sorry, can you…" Santos mumbled, pretending he didn't understand what Morgan was saying to buy a few more seconds.
When Santos then tried to derail the interrogation by saying it was insensitive to use his dead mother as a talking point, Morgan reminded the Republican imposter who brought his mother into the conversation in the first place. (See first video, posted by Mike Sington, below.)
This was part of a larger interview in which Santos at one point gave up, admitting, "I've been a terrible liar!" (See second video, posted by Brian Tyler Cohen, below.)
And what a relief it must be to finally let it all out, now that he is confident that Republicans in the Marjorie Taylor Greene-led Congress welcomes any and all far-fetched fibbers, including not just himself, but Andy Ogles (TN) and Anna Paulina Luna (FL) and who knows who else.
