This is such a lovely service. Knitters Jennifer Simonic and Masey Kaplan, the founders of Loose Ends, act as matchmakers, connecting volunteers to complete unfinished blankets, sweaters, and other craft projects left behind by deceased, disabled, or ill loved ones. When someone stops mid-project, they help find someone qualified to finish what they started. Knitters, crocheters, quilters, and crafters of all kinds can sign up to be a Finisher here. (Thanks, Kitty!)