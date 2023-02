You've got to hand it to Marge, she pays attention to the details. Most kooks who call for dividing up the United States into two separate countries often overlook important points, like "How should Walmart display sex toys in Commieland and Jesusland?"

Greene says when Jesusland is established, they'll get to make their own rules about whether or not to allow Walmart to "place sex toys next to children's toothbrushes."

How's that for thinking ahead!