This past weekend, a group of neo-Nazis in Gera, Germany decided to take to the streets for a parade in support of Putin's invasion of Ukraine. Little did they know, the locals had other plans. Instead of responding with anger or violence, they organized a counter-protest that included playing humiliating circus music — a creative and humorous response that effectively undermined the neo-Nazis' message.

Here's Tendar's video documenting the event: