New details on the Hellboy reboot have emerged

It's a shame that the Hellboy franchise is struggling to find its footing in Hollywood. Outside of the characters that populate Marvel and DC, Mike Mignola's horror-centric hero has been one of the comic industry's most beloved creations. Given that horror pairs with the medium of comics as well as the superhero genre, it only makes sense that a character with roots in both worlds would become an icon in the industry.

However, outside of his inaugural film series, helmed by Oscar-winner Guillermo Del Toro, Hellboy has been stuck in various circles of developmental hell for a decade. On paper, the tone and style of the 2019 reboot of Hellboy, starring Stranger Things' David Harbour, seemed like the perfect antidote to the character's cinematic struggles, but once audiences saw the film, the conversation quickly shifted. Earlier this week, news broke that Brian Taylor, co-director of Ghost Rider: Spirit of Vengence, would shepherd a new Hellboy reboot. According to Comicbook.com, Taylor has several ideas for his version of the character