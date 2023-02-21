Sony's State of Play presentation is announced, once more sparking rumors

Hot on the heels of Nintendo's Nintendo Direct earlier this month, Sony has announced a State of Play presentation coming later this week—this Thursday, in fact. Sony promises "new looks at some anticipated games from our third-party partners, as well as a first glimpse at five PlayStation VR2 games set to arrive later this year." The presentation will then conclude with a look at the upcoming Suicide Squad game, which looks painfully generic, but also features Kevin Conroy's final, posthumous performance as Batman. What truly interests me, however, is the focus on "third-party partners." Elden Ring DLC? New InFamous? For the love of God, can we finally get a Bloodborne remaster? Only time will tell—but as always, keep your expectations reasonable.