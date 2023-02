I'm as fascinated by pneumatic tube delivery systems as the next dead medianaut, but I'm not sure I understand delivering some food on a café menu through a tube while the rest of the menu gets served the old fashion way.

In this Tom Scott video, he visits C1 Espresso in Christchurch, New Zealand. It's a coffee shop that's installed a pneumatic tube system to deliver its burgers, fries, and the like. As Tom points out, this is mainly to entertain the tourists. The locals don't bother with it.