Alligator found in Brooklyn, New York

Well, it wasn't in the sewers but maybe that's where it had been living. A four-foot-long alligator was rescued from Brooklyn, New York's Prospect Park Lake over the weekend. Unfortunately, the reptile was in ill health, due in part to the bitter cold weather. The good news is that it's now recovering at the Bronx Zoo.

According to wildlife officials, the gator was likely a pet that some idiot (my words) released into the wild. From The Guardian: