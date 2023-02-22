British man found guilty of stealing 200,000 Cadbury Creme Eggs

From ITV News:

A man has pleaded guilty to theft and criminal damage, after almost 200,000 Cadbury creme eggs were stolen from an industrial unit in Telford.

Joby Pool used a metal grinder to break into the unit, before using a stolen lorry cab to drive off with assorted chocolate goods.

He used a tractor unit which had been stolen in the Yorkshire area in October to tow away the trailer.

The 32-year-old was stopped northbound on the M42, before being arrested in connection with the incident on February 11, which involved an estimated £40,000 worth of confectionery.