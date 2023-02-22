Check out this trailer for the documentary Living With Chucky

Every genre is capable of becoming formulaic. In the late 80s and early 90s, horror became the standard bearer for mediocrity in movies, thanks to the slasher subgenre. Even though slashers can be as fun as any other offshoot of the horror genre, familiarity always breeds contempt, and by the mid-90s, audiences were overly familiar with the subgenre's tropes. If you wanted to make a new slasher stand out in that era, you'd have to present the audience with an exciting hook through a unique killer. And when it comes to a unique killer that is both hilariously implausible on a plot level and hilarious in execution, few come close to Chucky from the Child's Play franchise.

Since Chucky is in the middle of a resurgence, thanks to his new television series, it seems like we're finally getting our long-awaited look at the killer doll's history through the new documentary Living With Chucky.