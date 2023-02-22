EPA orders derailed train operator Norfolk Southern to handle and pay for cleanup

Norfolk Southern, which operated the train laden with toxic chemicals which derailed near East Palestine, Ohio, will have to pay for the cleanup of the site. The Environmental Protection Agency issued the legally-binding order Tuesdsay, and CNN adds that the company has more to worry about: Pennsylvania governor Josh Shapiro says a "criminal referral" has been made against it.

As part of the EPA's legally binding order, Norfolk Southern will be required to:

• Identify and clean up any contaminated soil and water resources,

• Reimburse the EPA for cleaning services to be offered to residents and businesses to provide an additional layer of reassurance, which will be conducted by EPA staff and contractors,

• Attend and participate in public meetings at the EPA's request and post information online, and

• Pay for the EPA's costs for work performed under the order.