Internet pimp Andrew Tate detained for another 30 days in Romania

Andrew Tate, the misogynist influencer and accused sex trafficker, will spend another 30 days in a Romanian jail after authorities there extended his stay. The continued investigation into the Briton's activities there wasn't hard to justify, by all accounts: his relentless and overt boasting about what he does, including his belief he could pay his way out of trouble, was used against him in court. His brother, Tristan, is also accused, as are two women.

The Tates are alleged to have recruited their victims by seducing them and falsely claiming to want a relationship or marriage.

Prosecutors said the women were then forced to produce pornographic content under duress.

Kickboxer turned influencer Andrew Tate, 36, is also accused of raping one of the victims last March.