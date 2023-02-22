Long-awaited Gorillaz movie axed at Netflix

To paraphrase the esteemed scholar and entertainer Rodney Dangerfield, the medium of animation don't get no respect. Despite making tremendous strides in earning the respect of adult viewers over the last two decades, the field of animation is still generally regarded as a disposable form of storytelling. Most adult viewers in the West believe that cartoons cannot stir the same emotions or reach comparable levels of sophistication as live-action content. For example, look at the HBO Max animation purge that occurred at the end of 2022. Animation don't get no respect, no respect at all.

Similar to HBO Max, Netflix is also doing a light purge of both unfinished and existing projects. The big story that caught everyone's attention was how Netflix planned to dump Arrested Development from its library. However, a story that slipped under the radar was how Netflix just killed the long-awaited Gorillaz movie based on the eponymous band.