Spy Balloon Simulator lets you clicks a point on the map and watch as your virtual balloon floats on waves of wind over the sea and land. Naturally, setting one off from Chinese territory offers it a good chance of ending up in U.S. airspace—but a far from guaranteed one.

This site uses actual atmospheric data from ERA5, but is aimed at for fun demonstration usage only, it is not and will not be accurate enough as a credible source of military intel.

It's by Kevin // DeepFriendPancake.