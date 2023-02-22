TikToker backpedals after being called out for endangering a child

People doing stupid things for internet fame is a story almost as old as the internet. Herein a TikTok family decides to show off a rarely successful "hack" for getting a child on a theme park attraction they are too small for, i.e. gluing lifts to the soles of the kid's shoes. The comments quickly pointed out that a) this is dangerous for the kid and b) you'll get caught and ruin your kid's experience at the park. The Social Media Parent then tried to explain that the video was just staged for the lols.

Seems like a lot of effort.

Daily Dot: