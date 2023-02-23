Dozens feared dead after open pit mine collapses on workers

Four are confirmed dead with 49 missing after the slope of a mine in China collapsed and slid into the open pit. Soundless footage shows the landslide overwhelming the worksite within seconds, with few seen to emerge from the dust cloud. Six people have been pulled alive from the dirt, and a massive rescue operation is underway to reach anyone else who might have survived.

Wei Zhiguo, leader of the rescue mission, said the operation had been interrupted by a "large landslide" on Wednesday evening. This had halted some search efforts overnight, which were also hampered by a second landslide later in the day. "The rescue work is being carried out in an orderly and tense manner," he told state broadcaster CCTV. Police told CCTV that an investigation was underway, and that the relevant persons have been "controlled". The mine collapsed around 13:00 local time (0500 GMT) on Wednesday, burying more than 50 workers. It affected a "wide area", authorities said. The collapse left a pile of debris roughly 500m (1,640ft) across and an estimated 80m high.

"Accidents are not uncommon in China," adds the BBC.

A longer cut of the video is at Reddit. You can see the initial geography of the site more clearly, but also those soon to be buried.