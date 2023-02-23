After reading about this guy's bizarre experience with eBay, some people are wondering if Elon Musk bought the company.

@Rafa tweeted that he created an eBay account and bought something yesterday. eBay suspended him today. When he asked why they would only say that his account "poses a risk to eBay and its community."

Here's a transcript of a conversation between Rafa and eBay customer support:

rafaelconde

I created an account yesterday, tried to buy something today, and got my account suspended?

Kyla

Thank you for contacting eBay Live Chat. My name is Maria Kyla, I will take care of you today, Please allow me a few moments to review your details.

Kyla

HI just for me to confirm you contacted us regarding account restriction?

rafaelconde

Ideally, and also to check the status of my purchase, since I've been charged already for it.

Kyla

I got you and thank you for contacting us about this and raising this issue. I perfectly understand why you're concerned. No worries I am here now rest assured, that before we end this chat, I will make sure to solve your problem.

Kyla

We have noticed that this is a newly created eBay account. This normally happens to all our new members as an additional verification. We do this to maintain a safe and secure marketplace for the eBay community, and to help ensure that you are the actual owner of the account.

Kyla

For us to resolve the problem, I will be needing to ask some questions and once the answers has been provided, we will proceed and fully assess your account for possible reinstatement will it be okay with you?

rafaelconde

Sure

Kyla

These are the set of questions you need to answer: 1. What is your overall plan on this eBay account? 2. What would be the types of items are you planning to purchase? 3. What is the payment method you will use? 4. Are you the only one who have an access on this eBay account? 5. Are you going to use your registered address as our shipping address?

rafaelconde

When you say "This normally happens to all our new members as an additional verification." you mean you suspend everyone's account, as part of the onboarding process?:o

rafaelconde

To answer your questions:

rafaelconde

I guess to shop around for random stuff, especially old/vintage products that are not being sold anymore?

rafaelconde

2. I think I answered above, second hand items

rafaelconde

3. Probably I'II keep using my PayPal account, that offers me a little bit more safety

rafaelconde

4. Yes

rafaelconde

5. Just a personal one

Kyla

Thank you so much for answering all of my questions. After careful deliberation and investigation on your account we have decided that your account will remain indefinitely suspended. We have taken this action out of concern for the safety and integrity of the eBay Community. We suspended your account because it poses a risk to eBay and its community. Since eBay is an online platform with members who are also our customers, we must carefully consider the risks associated with admitting users to our site. We regularly find accounts with a risk level that is unacceptable and are therefore suspended.

Kyla

Regarding your purchased item kindly contact your payment provider to request payment dispute so we can accept it and process the refund for you

rafaelconde

Wait what? How is my account a risk to anyone?

Kyla

We don't provide specific information on what behaviours we have found to be a risk to our site. We've found that providing this information can also provide ways to circumvent this suspension or review process in the future.

rafaelconde

Are you a person or a bot?

Kyla

you are currently talking with a live support

rafaelconde

I created an account, added a payment method and an address, placed a bid on an item, and got suspended. I'm just not sure how am I suppose to use your service if this behavior is a "risk to the community"?

rafaelconde

Can you help me understand

Kyla

we cannot provide any specific reason why the account has been suspended as i mentioned above this is to avoid finding ways to circumvent this suspension

rafaelconde

So what are my next steps here? I just can't use eBay?

Kyla 15:03 PM

The suspension is permanent no one can lift the suspension. We understand that this may not be the answer which you might have anticipated but we've already given you all the information available to address the issue while referring to our existing policies. From this point forward, we ask that you find a different venue to purchase and sell your items.

rafaelconde

Wow, is there no way for you to validate that I'm not a scammy or bot account?

Kyla

I know this isn't the answer you were hoping for, but I trust that I've already given you all the information available to address the issue while referring to our existing policies.

Kyla

Once again this is Maria Kyla. Thank you for choosing eBay. Have a great day and keep safe ahead. Take care bye

— Chat session has ended —