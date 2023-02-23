Elmo offers Lizzo a literal cookie flute to play

In this Sesame Street short, Elmo hands Lizzo a flute to play. But not just any flute, the "famous Sesame Street cookie flute." Yes, a flute fashioned with chocolate chips, candy Kisses, and cookie batter. She quips, "I've played a lot of instruments, but I've never played a cookie before!" Hang onto your willing suspension of disbelief as she "plays" this baked wind instrument. And, I don't want to spoil the ending completely but a certain blue cookie-loving Muppet comes in looking to consume the flute. Hijinks ensue!