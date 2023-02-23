Florida reporter at the scene of an earlier shooting was shot and killed by same gunman

A TV journalist from Orlando's Spectrum News 13 was killed while the news crew was reporting at the scene of a homicide committed earlier — by the same shooter.

In total, the suspect shot four people (not including the earlier killing), according to Orlando Sentinel, including photojournalist Jesse Walden from Spectrum News who was critically injured, a 9-year-old girl, who was killed at a home near the homicide scene, and her mother, who survived.

The reporter who died was 24-year-old Dylan Lyons, from Philadelphia, who graduated from University of Central Florida and had worked in Gainesville before his employment at Spectrum News. At the time of the shooting he had been reporting on a story about the suspect, 19-year-old Keith Melvin Moses, who earlier had allegedly shot and killed 38-year-old Nathacha Augustin. Moses is now in custody.

This is the 83rd mass shooting so far this year, according to MSNBC (see video below). Only in America.

From Orlando Sentinel: