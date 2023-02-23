Florida reporter at the scene of an earlier shooting was shot and killed by same gunman

A TV journalist from Orlando's Spectrum News 13 was killed while the news crew was reporting at the scene of a homicide committed earlier — by the same shooter.
In total, the suspect shot four people (not including the earlier killing), according to Orlando Sentinel, including photojournalist Jesse Walden from Spectrum News who was critically injured, a 9-year-old girl, who was killed at a home near the homicide scene, and her mother, who survived.
The reporter who died was 24-year-old Dylan Lyons, from Philadelphia, who graduated from University of Central Florida and had worked in Gainesville before his employment at Spectrum News. At the time of the shooting he had been reporting on a story about the suspect, 19-year-old Keith Melvin Moses, who earlier had allegedly shot and killed 38-year-old Nathacha Augustin. Moses is now in custody.
This is the 83rd mass shooting so far this year, according to MSNBC (see video below). Only in America.
From Orlando Sentinel:
According to WFTV-Channel 9, which also had journalists at the scene who were not injured, the shooter walked up to the News 13 vehicle and opened fire.
"The man walked by our crew who was working in their car. Our crew ducked," WFTV's Nick Papantonis tweeted. "The man then walked up to the other crew working in their car and opened fire."
The Channel 9 reporters rendered aid as first responders were called. Multiple ambulances reportedly left the scene and took the victims to Orlando Regional Medical Center.
Mina said the suspect walked up to the News 13 vehicle around 4:05 p.m. and fired into it, hitting the photographer and reporter. Both were taken to the hospital where Lyons was pronounced dead.
Moses then went to a house on Harrington Street nearby and shot a woman and her 9-year-old daughter, according to Mina. Deputies arrested Moses nearby not long after, Mina said. He had a handgun that detectives believe was used in the shooting.