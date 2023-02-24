This segment from Art21's program, London, explores the work of visual artist and composer, Christian Marclay. Marclay is probably best known for his "turntablism," a technique that involves manipulating vinyl records on a turntable to create new sounds. His 1985 piece, "Record Without a Cover," is a landmark in the genre. Recently Marclay's taken to hacking and collaging social media content.
Artist and composer Christian Marclay on Art21's "London" series
- artists
- avant garde
- musique concrete
- sound art
- visual arts
