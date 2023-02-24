Artist and composer Christian Marclay on Art21's "London" series

Gareth Branwyn

This segment from Art21's program, London, explores the work of visual artist and composer, Christian Marclay. Marclay is probably best known for his "turntablism," a technique that involves manipulating vinyl records on a turntable to create new sounds. His 1985 piece, "Record Without a Cover," is a landmark in the genre. Recently Marclay's taken to hacking and collaging social media content.