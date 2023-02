Look at these two pals—one's a raccoon, one's a cat—just hanging out, having a chill picnic, sharing some kibble without drama like they're old friends. But what's that poking out in that little space between the boards of the deck? The paws of another raccoon! Well, the cat's having none of that, and goes into swat mode when that extra set of paws gets too close to the feast. The original raccoon couldn't care less, it just keeps chowing down, ignoring its raccoon pal.