MAGA gentleman says Trump just needs to tell Putin to "knock it off" and he'll withdraw from Ukraine

This very stable genius has figured out how to end Russia's invasion of Ukraine. All that needs to happen is for Trump to get on the phone and tell Putin to "knock it off." Problem solved.
Good Liars
Trump says he can pick up the phone and end this thing in 24 hours. What actually would he say?
Very Stable Genius
"Knock it off." He kind of be that, that kind of tone to him.
Good Liars
You think "Totally knock it off,:" might cower Vladimir Putin.
Very Stable Genius
Cuz he knows Trump stands up and says, "Hey, I'm gonna to do this I'm going to do it it
Good Liars
So you wish Biden would threaten nuclear war?
Very Stable Genius
No, no. Strong stance of "Hey, stop doing this."
Good Liars
Okay.
Very Stable Genius
You gotta have a rattle behind that saber.
Good Liars
Right, which is?
Very Stable Genius
Troops. But you don't want to do troops because then you have all that war.
Good Liars
Right. So what would it be?
Very Stable Genius
Threat of troops, correct.
Make this guy Secretary of State, pronto!