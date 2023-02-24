MAGA gentleman says Trump just needs to tell Putin to "knock it off" and he'll withdraw from Ukraine

This very stable genius has figured out how to end Russia's invasion of Ukraine. All that needs to happen is for Trump to get on the phone and tell Putin to "knock it off." Problem solved.

Good Liars

Trump says he can pick up the phone and end this thing in 24 hours. What actually would he say?

Very Stable Genius

"Knock it off." He kind of be that, that kind of tone to him.

Good Liars

You think "Totally knock it off,:" might cower Vladimir Putin.

Very Stable Genius

Cuz he knows Trump stands up and says, "Hey, I'm gonna to do this I'm going to do it it

Good Liars

So you wish Biden would threaten nuclear war?

Very Stable Genius

No, no. Strong stance of "Hey, stop doing this."

Good Liars

Okay.

Very Stable Genius

You gotta have a rattle behind that saber.

Good Liars

Right, which is?

Very Stable Genius

Troops. But you don't want to do troops because then you have all that war.

Good Liars

Right. So what would it be?

Very Stable Genius

Threat of troops, correct.