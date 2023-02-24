Paul Ryan warns Republicans (again): "If we nominate Trump, we are going to lose" (video)

Former House Speaker Paul Ryan warns Republicans, "If we nominate Trump again, we are going to lose."

"It's just that clear," Ryan continued on Fox "News" yesterday while promoting his new book. "We lost with him in '18, '20, and '22. We know this. He will cost us another election." (See video, posted by Republican Accountability Project, below.)

This isn't the first time the Wisconsin conservative has criticized the former game show host for bringing his party down. "I think Trump's kind of a drag on our ticket. I think Donald Trump gives us problems, politically. We lost the House, the Senate and the White House in two years when Trump was on the ballot, or in office," he lamented after the midterms in November.

"I assume he's going to announce, but I honestly don't think he'll get the nomination at the end of the day …. We want to win. We want to win the White House and we know with Trump we're so much more likely to lose," he cautioned.

Yep, he's got that right. But the same goes for him, if he's thinking of running. Ryan, who has not announced a White House bid as of yet, would also no doubt cost Republicans the election if he were nominated — after voters were reminded of his incessant crusade to mess with Medicare and Social Security.