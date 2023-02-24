The eufy Smart Scale can take your fitness journey to the next level, and it's now only $44.99

We thank our sponsor for making this content possible; it is not written by the editorial staff nor does it necessarily reflect its views.

It takes a lot of time, hard work, and dedication to commit to changing your health and wellness routine. The eufy Smart Scale P1 is a great tool to help you along the way, and it's now only $44.99.

Stepping on the scale is the easiest way to track the progress of a fitness journey. This user-friendly scale has a simple setup and uses Bluetooth technology to pair with the eufyHome app on your phone. After you step off the scale, the eufyLife app will calculate the results and physical parameters for you so you get more knowledge about your health than just your weight.

This innovative scale uses a holistic approach that instantly tracks 14 insightful measurements. It measures your weight and tracks BMI, muscle mass, MBR, lean body mass, and much more. Sync your stats with 3rd-party apps such as Apple Health, Google Fit, and Fitbit to access them on your personal devices. Add up to 16 users to each account, and turn progress into a fun competition with family and friends.

The eufy keeps records of the historical data of your progress and health trends, so you can continue to make accurate and improved lifestyle choices to reach whatever health or wellness goal you have. G-shaped sensors ensure more precise measurements for accurately gauging your transformation. Once you start to see results, you'll definitely be looking forward to seeing what this smart scale has to say each day.

Rated 4.7 out of 5 stars on Amazon, one verified customer reviewed, "This scale is amazing! I plugged all of my information into it, a 44-year-old female, 5'2, and it came back and basically said, "Umm…no. You're 5'1.81". Well, ok then! So far it seems to be extremely accurate in everything it measures. I was even a little surprised that it knew I was recently diagnosed as anemic and low on protein. I highly recommend this scale if you're looking for more measurements than weight!"

Get to know your body better to help you succeed on your fitness and health journey. Grab the eufy Smart Scale now for just $44.99.

Prices subject to change.