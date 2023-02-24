The Goldwell Open Air Museum is a ghostly roadside attraction

The Goldwell Open Air Museum is an outdoor sculpture garden in the Mojave desert. Located near a ghost town called Rhyolite, Nevada, this outdoor museum features seven giant artworks that stand out amongst the barren desert landscape. The museum was created by a group of Belgian Artists, led by the late Albert Szukalski. My favorite artwork in the garden is Szukalski's "Last Supper", which you can view here at Atlas Obscura. It consists of life-sized figures made from ghostly, plaster drapery. I haven't seen this sculpture garden in person (yet), but the images of the "Last Supper" ghost sculptures captivate me.

Check it out on Google Street View.