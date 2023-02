Why are so many cars crashing when they emerge from this freeway exit? @ass_beaters says, "Interstate speeds going around a blind turn into an intersection and people don't pay attention to the signs posted warning them."

remind me never to take this exit in Seattle pic.twitter.com/som3MJKBtR — ๐“ก๐“ฒ๐“ญ๐“ฎ๐“ผ ๐“ฃ๐“ฑ๐“ช๐“ฝ'๐“ต๐“ต ๐“‘๐“ฎ๐“ช๐“ฝ ๐“จ๐“ธ๐“พ๐“ป ๐“๐“ผ๐“ผ (@ass_beaters) February 23, 2023

Here's a driver's view. It does look pretty abrupt!