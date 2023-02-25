Cookie Monster menaces locals in California seaside town

Police are warning locals in Santa Cruz, California, not to approach Cookie Monster, seen lately at the seaside town's wharf. Cookie Monster is belligerent and causing trouble, according to reports.

The man, who wears a costume of the beloved Sesame Street character, has reportedly been creeping out visitors to the Santa Cruz Wharf, bothering them and aggressively yelling.

One visitor to the popular tourist destination said: "It's the creepy monster not the Cookie Monster."

One person who works locally said he turned up the day Sesame Street creator Lloyd Morrisett died in January this year, local outlet KSBW reported.