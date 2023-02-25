Gevalia's tea kettle-shaped trucks were like cartoons brought to life

These 1950s tea kettle-shaped tractors from Gevalia in Gävle, Sweden were real-life cartoons. The vehicles were promotional tools for Gevalia coffee, which is the most popular coffee roaster in Scandinavia. These trucks are so cute with their little spouts, I can't take it! Gevalia used to deliver coffee directly to customer's houses, like the milkman, but for people's caffeine needs. I would give anything to have this truck stop outside my house to give me my morning coffee.

