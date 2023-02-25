More Dead Space remakes, anyone? Sci-fi horror hit's sequels may get the treatment

After the success of EA's recent Dead Space remake, it only makes sense that they'd want to look into continuing the series. EA has started distributing consumer surveys to gauge public interest in hypothetical remakes of Dead Space 2 and 3, the latter of which is generally regarded as the weakest entry in the venerable survival horror series and most in need of a few touchups. Given the overwhelmingly positive response to the initial remake, follow-ups seem like easy slam dunks – especially if they're treated with the same care and attention to detail. If they can make Dead Space's cannon section actually fun, surely they can do anything.