RRR star Ram Charan talks about the movie's Oscar nomination

For decades, Indian cinema has been something of a meme to the Western world. Whether it was the elaborate dance numbers- which feel atavistic to most modern film fans- or the fantastical action sequences that make Fast and Furious movies look plausible, Indian cinema always seemed too goofy to crossover into the mainstream. However, the aforementioned perspective is slowly fading away thanks to the Southern Indian film market known as Tollywood.

Unlike its counterpart in Bollywood, Tollywood-otherwise known as Telugu cinema- is an action-centric market that often produces content that rivals Western blockbusters. Standing at the front of Tollywood's emergence into the mainstream is the dazzling and unforgettable flick RRR, helmed by the genius auteur S.S. Rajamouli. RRR's global success has not only challenged the world's perception of Indian cinema but it's also garnered the film an Oscar nomination for best original song. In the video linked above, one of the film's stars, Ram Charan sits down with ABC News to talk about RRR's impact on global cinema. You can check out the Oscar-nominated song below.