Take a look at the glorious Resident Evil 4 trailer

We're just going to have to accept that zombies are here to stay. Since the 2000s, people have claimed that we're reaching the apex of the zombie fad, but similar to the shambling corpses that define the genre, zombie media continues to defy our idea of mortality. With a new spin-off of The Walking Dead in the works and HBO Max's The Last of Us dominating watercooler conversation, one could easily argue that zombies are hotter now than they've ever been. Well, at least as far as cultural relevancy. Presumably, their body heat would be absurdly icy.

One of the IP's that's remained a constant through the ups and downs of the zombie fad is the Resident Evil franchise. Whether it's movies, television, or the franchise's native medium of video games, you can't keep Resident Evil down. In the video linked above, you can check out the trailer for Capcom's Resident Evil 4 revival.