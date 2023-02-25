The gameplay trailer for Suicide Squad: Kill the Justice League looks killer

The Suicide Squad is the embodiment of the phrase, "every dog has its day." Although never unpopular, calling the Suicide Squad comic a runaway success would be disingenuous. The title always boasted a loyal fanbase and periods of peak interest, but the Suicide Squad could never consistently topple the titans of the comic book industry. However, after DC's film division needed to have an answer to Marvel's Guardian of the Galaxy, the Suicide Squad was forced into the limelight.

Despite an abysmal first entry, Suicide Squad got an improbable sequel, helmed by Guardians of the Galaxy director James Gunn. The sequel became a massive success and consequently vaulted the Squad into a new stratum of popularity. With the newfound fame, you can bet the house that DC is going to milk Squd merch until the cow runs dry. In the video linked above, you can check out the trailer for the new Suicide Squad: Kill the Justice League game.