This portable in-home golf simulator is on sale for $20 off

We thank our sponsor for making this content possible; it is not written by the editorial staff nor does it necessarily reflect its views.

Life is chaotic, and finding time to get to the golf course can be a challenge. With the TruGolf Mini Golf Simulator, you can practice, play and improve your swing without having to leave home!

Whether you're an amateur, a pro, or just love the game of golf — this in-home simulator will provide hours of fun. The TruGolf Mini Golf Simulator has 97 courses and exciting games to choose from. Enjoy stunning 3D renders of world-famous golf courses and perfect your swing while you're at it. The skill-building challenges and exercises will help you identify areas that need improvement so you can apply them to your game.

The TrueGolf Mini pairs with E6 CONNECT software and analyzes your data in real-time. The post-swing analyzer breaks down the logistics of your swing, shots, speed, and distance stats so you can tackle your weaknesses. It captures four important swing characteristics by checking the angle of attack, swing tempo, club face angle, and club path.

The weighted impact trainer provides nearly the same sensation as a real club, and will "click" upon the impact of the virtual ball. TruGolf is a great source of entertainment for families or an awesome indoor activity on rainy days. This portable simulator makes it easy to take it with you anywhere you go—it's like having your own personal golf coach at your disposal! With TruGolf, learning is fun!

Rated 5 out of 5 stars, one verified customer said, "Great item for any level golfer. Fun and easy to use. While it might not be 100% accurate compared to something like "trackman", it certainly does a pretty darn good job for the price. Putting leaves something to be desired in terms of accuracy, but the rest of the clubs are not bad. Overall a great way to get some swings in and have some fun either alone or even online with others."

Get the TruGolf Mini Golf Simulator for $229.99 (originally $249), or 8% off!

Prices subject to change.