​​Adem Ocaktan is a prankster who creates amazing illusions out of mannequins and his own body. This particular video of a creepy mannequin pushing him in a baby carriage made me laugh extra hard. It always takes me a minute to figure out how he's situated his own body next to the mannequin to create the illusion. The bypassers in his videos always look genuinely freaked out by his pranks (Which, in my opinion, are works of art).