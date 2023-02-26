"All the trees" is a new audiovisual installation that will be touring around public outdoor spaces

"All the trees" is a recent art installation by visual artist Joanie Lemercier. The project combines laser art with real trees, creating an immersive experience that will be toured around in various public spaces. I love how the tree in the video looks as if it's glowing from the inside out. The lasers used are eco-friendly and charged with solar power. Stay tuned to find out if Lemercier's project will be shown at a park, garden, or forest near you.

