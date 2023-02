Depeche Mode were on The Late Show with Stephen Colbert to promote their forthcoming record, Momento Mori. They performed "Ghosts Again" from the new record and a classic, "Personal Jesus," from 1990's Violator.

Momento Mori will be out on March 24. It's the group's last record with founding member Andy "Fletch" Fletcher, who died last May.

Reach out, touch faith.