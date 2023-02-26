Look into the empty eyes of an ancient, giant fish

In this video, Atlas Obscura digs out an ancient, giant fish from the archives of the Wet Specimen Collection at Chicago's Field Museum. The Coelacanth species of fish has been around for over 400 million years and is incredibly oily, and slightly stinky. Although I can admire the yellow eyeballs and sharp teeth of this particular Coelacanth from afar, it isn't a fish I'd be thrilled to swim with.

