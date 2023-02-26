In Grands Canons by Alain Biet, thousands of drawings come together in a "symphony of everyday objects". Biet's watercolors of commonplace items such as pencils, scissors, and glue are already fantastic as individual drawings, but my mind was blown seeing this video featuring thousands of them. Both the sheer amount of drawings and the way they are arranged in an enormous spiral is breathtaking. I'm drawn in by both the simplicity of the subject matter in these drawings along with the obsessive nature of the overall project.

From Vimeo