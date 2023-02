Back in November, I wrote about YouTube woodworker, Dave Piccuito, ordering all the tools from sketchy-looking Facebook ads that he was served that day. He's baaaaack. This time, Dave orders 5 tools and waits for the frustration, disappointment, and rip-offs to arrive in the mail.

As in the first batch, it was a combo of OK but cheap tools, unusably bad tools, and outright scams.