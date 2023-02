Creations from Mufflers' sculpture garden features a little community of metal people, graves, mini animals, and mini vehicles all created from spare car parts. This sculpture garden makes me think of the Tinman from the Wizard of Oz. He'd fit right in! If you're driving through Colorado, you can visit this fantastical little world at 13985 Rd 25.6 Cortez, Colorado, 81321 United States.