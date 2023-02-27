Drug lord had surgery to become "handsome Korean man" but was caught anyway

Thai police nabbed drug kingpin Sarahat Sawangjaeng, 25, in Bangkok on Friday. Sawangjaeng was charged for importing massive quantities of MDMA from Europe but has been on the lam since December. In the meantime, he apparently underwent multiple plastic surgeries and changed his name to Jimin Cheong. An undercover officer posed as a wannabe drug mule to orchestrate the bust. From the Straits Times:

Thai media reported that the police were shocked when they arrived to arrest Mr Sarahat as "none of his original face was left", and he had transformed into a "handsome Korean man".

The police knew what he originally looked like because he had been arrested three times previously.