Murdoch tosses Fox hosts under the bus

Newly released court documents in the Dominion lawsuit against Fox News contain excerpts of a Rupert Murdoch deposition in which he blames Fox News hosts, not the network, for knowingly endorsing lies that the 2020 Presidential election was stolen.

From the documents:

While Fox does argue at times that its hosts were reporting "neutrally without "endorsing" any of the lies about Dominion the record demonstrates the opposite. The hosts of the accused shows repeatedly endorsed the "stolen election" lies. Even Rupert Murdoch had to concede the point:

Interviewer: You are aware now that Fox did more than simply host these guests and give them a platform; correct?

Murdoch: I think vou've shown me some material in support of that.

Interviewer: In fact, you are now aware that For endorsed at times this false notion of a stolen election?

Murdoch: Not Fox, No. Not Fox. But maybe Lou Dobbs, maybe Maria, as commentators.

Interviewer: We went through Fox hosts Maria Bartiromo, yes?

Murdoch: Yes. C'mon

Interviewer: Fox host Jeanine Pirro?

Murdoch: I think so.

Interviewer: Fox Business host Lou Dobbs?

Murdoch: Oh, a lot.

Interviewer: Fox host Sean Hannity?

Murdoch: A bit.

Interviewer: All were in that document; correct?

Murdoch: Yes, they were.

Interviewer: About Fox endorsing the narrative of a stolen election; correct?

Murdoch: No. Some of our commentators were endorsing it.

Interviewer: About their endorsement of a stolen election?

Murdoch: Yes. They endorsed.