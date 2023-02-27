Smith and Wesson's new tweet is a plug for Proud Boys

Mark Frauenfelder
Jonathan Weiss / Shutterstock.com

In June, the U.S. Department of Justice indicted the leader of Proud Boys and four other members for Seditious Conspiracy and other offenses related to the Capitol breach. Today, the far-right facists are poster boys for Smith & Wesson. The gun manufacturer tweeted a photo of a man holding a rifle and wearing a "PB" T-Shirt. PB stands for Perception Brand. It has nothing to do with the Proud Boys, apart from having logos that share more than a passing likeness.

For some reason, the brave folks at Smith & Wesson turned off comments on the tweet.