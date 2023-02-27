Twitter lawsuits over unpaid bills "typical of companies within a very short window of filing for bankruptcy"

At least six U.S. companies are suing Twitter for non-payment of bills, reports CNBC. PlainSite is tracking a total of 14 companies worldwide that are suing Twitter for non-payment.

CNBC reached out to finance experts who told it Twitter's refusal to pay vendors is the mark of a company that's circling the drain:

Nonpayment disputes like these are not common after a leveraged buyout, according to Boston College finance professor Edith Hotchkiss. She said in an email to CNBC that they are "more typical of companies that are within a very short window of filing for bankruptcy." Vanderbilt University finance professor Josh T. White, a former SEC economist, agreed the moves are unusual, and said litigation over nonpayment to vendors could result from "incorrect and aggressive capital structure."

