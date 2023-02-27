Two very stable geniuses say Thomas Jefferson enslaved people but didn't support slavery

A pair of MAGA cultists, adorned in their signature red caps, recently made an unusual claim to a befuddled Davram Stiefler: that Thomas Jefferson, one of America's founding fathers, was against slavery despite owning enslaved people himself.

It's like saying you're against animal cruelty while keeping a pet tiger in your backyard, or claiming to be a vegetarian while chowing down on a juicy steak.

But in Trumpland, this kind of logic, built on a foundation of lies, misinformation, and propaganda seems to make perfect sense.