Ubisoft going "all in" on Assassin's Creed

A risky bet? Possibly. Gamers may remember Ubisoft's Assassin's Creed showcase last year, which revealed a truly horrifying amount of new and upcoming Assassin's Creed content, including, apparently, more movies in the works at Netflix. In total, six in-development Assassin's Creed games have been public knowledge for a while – but now, gaming insiders are reporting a staggering four more. These include a multiplayer title built around Ubisoft's proprietary cloud computing tech and a 4-player co-op PvE title that sounds, in a word, uninspired.

Given that Ubisoft culled a few of its lesser-known franchises recently, I'd prepare for a deluge of nothing but gruff people in overdesigned outfits with fancy wrist blades for the next few years. There hasn't been an Assassin's Creed made with the traditional formula – cool hood, social stealth, ideological struggle – since 2015, and the last time we saw a good story from the series was before even that. It seems that the battle between Assassin and Templar really is going to be a never-ending war – at least, if Ubisoft has their way.