A popular San Francisco DJ and podcast host has been missing since Friday

San Francisco radio DJ Jeffrey Vandergrift has been missing since Friday, and police are asking the public for help. The 54-year-old Fremont, California native, who covers music, celebrities, and pop culture on Wild 94.9 as well as his podcast shows, was last seen at his home in San Francisco at 10pm Thursday, according to the San Francisco Police news release. Police are describing him as "at risk."

According to CBS, there has been no activity on Vanderbilt's phone or credit cards since his disappearance.

From the San Francisco Police news release:

Mr. Vandergrift is described as a 54-year-old white male, 6'0", 180 pounds, bald, and brown eyes. Mr. Vandergrift has several tattoos including ones on his arms and above his right ear. He was last seen wearing black sweatpants. Mr. Vandergrift's photo accompanies this news release. Anyone who locates Mr. Vandegrift should call 911 and report his current location and physical description. Anyone with information on his possible whereabouts should call the SFPD Tip Line at 1-415-575-4444 or Text a Tip to TIP411 and begin the text message with SFPD. You may remain anonymous.

Jeffrey Vandergrift was last seen at his residence on the 200 block of King St in SF on 2/23 at 10 PM.



If you see Mr. Vandergrift, call 911 and report his current location and physical description. ➡️ https://t.co/A2SVzuI7sG pic.twitter.com/AEHUAGGElD — San Francisco Police (@SFPD) February 24, 2023

An update about JV. Sending prayers to him, Natasha and their families right now as we wait to hear more 🙏 pic.twitter.com/YXLTs9KS2S — WiLD 94.9 (@Wild949) February 27, 2023

