If a 20-minute stroll through San Francisco with Adam Savage and his wire border terrier, Maggie, sounds like your idea if a good time, grab your poop bag and follow along on this lovely "WeWalkDogs" segment.

Adam talks about his uncomplicated love for dogs, interacting with robotic dogs, his favorite mechanical pencils, what it means to be a maker, the MythBusters dog episodes, and lots more. Great interview, and great to get to know Adam's dog and witness the depth of his affection for her.