Beyond Good And Evil 2 meets another roadblock

Beyond Good and Evil 2 seems like it may just be joining the vaporware hall of fame. Since its announcement in 2017, the sequel to Ubisoft's 2003 sci-fi cult classic has been faced with a litany of behind-the-scenes issues that only served to delay a turbulent development – one that has already been going since 2008. Just last week, the head of Ubisoft Montpellier (the subdivision of Ubisoft handling the game) left the company, leaving the studio rudderless. To be fair, Ubisoft Montpellier has been a bit of a revolving door throughout the entire dev cycle – creative directors seem to change every five minutes, each one bringing a new direction for the game with them. If we ever actually see Beyond Good and Evil 2, it'll take a miracle to ensure that it doesn't turn out to be this generation's Duke Nukem Forever.