What better way to remember the late Richard Belzer than this hilarious episode of Gilbert Gottfried's Amazing Colossal Podcast? Gilbert is joined by fellow standup/actor Richard Belzer along with bandleader Paul Shaffer and writer Tom Leopold. They kvetch, kvell, and kibbutz their way around their shared careers in comedy, acting, and show business. Topics include auditioning for the AFLAC duck, codicils in Señor Wences's will, and why Gallagher II can't smash watermelons in his act.